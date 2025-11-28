State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,537 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 549,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $94,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,320,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.7% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 88,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $759,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.56 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,945.48. The trade was a 324.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

