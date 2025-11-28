State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 16,075 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,075 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $173,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 36,842.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,299,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279,991 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,204,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,386,626,000 after purchasing an additional 264,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,337,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,432,000 after purchasing an additional 33,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,229,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,951,000 after purchasing an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,211,000 after buying an additional 150,533 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $729.00 price objective (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $513.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at $757,047.06. This represents a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $572.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $267.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.23 and a 200-day moving average of $441.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

