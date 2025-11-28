State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $78,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $122,302,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Equinix by 19.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total transaction of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total transaction of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $750.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $799.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $810.71. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 171.79%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $917.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

