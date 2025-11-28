State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 12,730 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $101,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 493.8% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.79. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $164.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,007. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $3,858,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,843.36. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.