State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $123,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $469.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $491.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.