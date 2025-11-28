State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $91.27 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Welltower were worth $91,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,297,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,164,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,935,000 after purchasing an additional 532,135 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.93.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 142.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $207.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 204.14%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

