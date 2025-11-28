State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $70.22 Million Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,343 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $70,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $1,478,923.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,538.26. The trade was a 92.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.33, for a total value of $715,907.50. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 762,995 shares of company stock valued at $235,840,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.08.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN stock opened at $264.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.46 and a 200-day moving average of $317.13. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $142.58 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

