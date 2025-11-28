State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $100.29 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $100,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,574 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Altria Group by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 315,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 136,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $58.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $98.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

