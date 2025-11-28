State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,081 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $162,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $317.52 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.58 and a 1 year high of $557.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

