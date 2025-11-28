State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,460 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $75,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,604,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,252,000 after buying an additional 929,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,667,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,877,000 after acquiring an additional 415,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,150,000 after acquiring an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $358,614,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,490,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.76, for a total value of $309,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,571.84. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $367.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $360.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

RCL opened at $266.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.58. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $164.01 and a one year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 23.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.580-15.630 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.740-2.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

