State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,855 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 649,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $68,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,365,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,380,000 after purchasing an additional 920,777 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,223,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,909,000 after buying an additional 675,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,285,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,266,000 after acquiring an additional 120,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,354,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,024,000 after acquiring an additional 185,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,870 shares of company stock worth $5,682,224 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $116.52 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average of $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

