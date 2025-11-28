Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $20.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.6250.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.27. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.70 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $765,811,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $692,415,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,976,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,752,000 after buying an additional 2,193,085 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,457,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

