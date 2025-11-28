Staked TRX Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 28th. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $169.58 million and $3.73 million worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Staked TRX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Staked TRX

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. The official website for Staked TRX is app.justlend.org. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just.

Buying and Selling Staked TRX

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.34301691 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $3,951,268.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

