SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 2,692 shares.The stock last traded at $3.50 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of SSAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSAB alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSAB

SSAB Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.26.

SSAB (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. SSAB had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SSAB will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.