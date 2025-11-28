Sportradar Group AG $SRAD is Sellaronda Global Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Sellaronda Global Management LP trimmed its position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,766 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up approximately 8.6% of Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sellaronda Global Management LP’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 64,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business had revenue of $342.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

