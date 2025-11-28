Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Spire stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Spire Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SR opened at $88.26 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.44 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at about $73,254,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,155,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Spire by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,990,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,756,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Spire by 4,909.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,439,000 after buying an additional 274,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SR. Bank of America upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

