SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Sold by GM Advisory Group LLC

GM Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 98.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,791 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 70,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

