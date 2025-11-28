SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,101,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF worth $227,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 1,104.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,315,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791,093 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,181,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,084 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 652,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 291,473 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 631,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,205,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,672,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,705,000 after purchasing an additional 204,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.84 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

