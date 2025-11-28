S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $496.44 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $516.22.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

