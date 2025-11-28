Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,462 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $310,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 82,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after acquiring an additional 33,387 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $249.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $280.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,305 shares of company stock valued at $52,925,799. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

