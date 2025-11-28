Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.3125.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Smithfield Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Insider Transactions at Smithfield Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smithfield Foods

In other news, insider Keller D. Watts bought 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,117.25. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,425.25. This trade represents a 5.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donovan Owens purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,250. This trade represents a 18.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,831,753 shares of company stock valued at $42,588,257. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Smithfield Foods by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smithfield Foods by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Smithfield Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smithfield Foods in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Smithfield Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFD opened at $21.40 on Friday. Smithfield Foods has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Smithfield Foods (NASDAQ:SFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smithfield Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

