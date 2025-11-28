Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,413 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $81,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $496.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.22. The company has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price target on S&P Global in a report on Friday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

