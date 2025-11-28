Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This trade represents a 45.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. The trade was a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.