Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 6,755 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 344,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $53,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $1,408,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $809,491,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 38.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.1%

ZTS opened at $127.78 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.25 and a 12 month high of $181.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.33. The company has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

