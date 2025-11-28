Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 191,267 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth grew its stake in CVS Health by 99.0% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.41.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE CVS opened at $79.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.59. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.