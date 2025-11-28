Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,622 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $38,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,276,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 390.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,780,190,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $660.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $465.81 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $661.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 13.72%.The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.65, for a total value of $2,242,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,018.95. This trade represents a 36.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,405. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

