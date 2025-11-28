Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,464 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $49,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $3,858,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,843.36. This represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,985,422 shares of company stock worth $290,780,281 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

