Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $47.15 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Xylem were worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Xylem by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 362,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 0.2%

XYL stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $154.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

