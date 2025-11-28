Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $43.02 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $43,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $182.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.