Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,012,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $95,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $387.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

