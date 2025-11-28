Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 252,108 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,352,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,108 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.1% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $260,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 148.6% in the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.51 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

