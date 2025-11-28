Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $168.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.35. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.35 and a 1 year high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.95.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.13%.

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

