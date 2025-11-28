Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 9,767 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,792,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,398,000 after acquiring an additional 335,634 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,973,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,356,065,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $420.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $420.70 and its 200 day moving average is $425.85. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

