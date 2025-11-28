Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises about 2.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $60,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $84,295,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 51.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 153.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,796.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,400.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,670.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,646.65. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $515.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total value of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,945,577.04. The trade was a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

