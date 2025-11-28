Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $97,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $137.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

