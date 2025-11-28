Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,953,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 615 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,000. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,062,552 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HUBS opened at $362.02 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.41 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -4,525.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $809.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild Redb cut shares of HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $610.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HubSpot from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.23.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

