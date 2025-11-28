Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Booking by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,911.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,391.73.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. The trade was a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock worth $17,987,397 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Booking from $6,700.00 to $6,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a $6,100.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

