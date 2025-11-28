Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $81,983,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SharkNinja by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE SN opened at $96.20 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.57.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

