Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $81,983,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SharkNinja by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SharkNinja by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,464,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.
SharkNinja Stock Up 3.1%
NYSE SN opened at $96.20 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $128.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SN
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SharkNinja
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How Semtech’s Data Center Chips Are Powering the AI Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Keysight Technologies’ Surge: The Market Wakes Up to This AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.