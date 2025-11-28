Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $232.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.69.

NYSE:THC opened at $217.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.81. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $3,032,030.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,686.27. This trade represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 78,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $15,026,214.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,683 shares in the company, valued at $70,337,342.74. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 122,084 shares of company stock worth $23,843,196 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

