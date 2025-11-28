Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $13.06 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,339 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises approximately 0.5% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $13,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $212,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 81,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 52.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $199.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.35.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $197.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $562.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.38, for a total transaction of $398,847.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,890.52. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $4,847,943.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,613.85. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 645,609 shares of company stock worth $135,476,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

