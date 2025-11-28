Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,654 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. F m Investments LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $3,583,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $951,541,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ:APP opened at $586.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $608.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $200.50 and a fifty-two week high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,669,143.78. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 360,542 shares of company stock valued at $208,733,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APP

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.