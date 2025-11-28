Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $5.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.1667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGHT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sight Sciences from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sight Sciences news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $101,791.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 170,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,066.86. This represents a 7.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 24,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total transaction of $81,632.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,962,502 shares in the company, valued at $19,914,756.68. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,214 shares of company stock worth $624,583. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after acquiring an additional 887,876 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sight Sciences by 127.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 242,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

