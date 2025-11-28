Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Siemens Energy AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $133.8250 and last traded at $133.7950, with a volume of 4559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

