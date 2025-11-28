SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. $TCBI

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 221,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,332,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,786 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 657,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,231 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.41. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $340.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 275,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,880.84. This trade represents a 1.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

