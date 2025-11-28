SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $482,000 Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SARO. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in shares of StandardAero by 1,912.5% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 134,352,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,159,000 after buying an additional 127,676,968 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of StandardAero by 311.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,548,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,813 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in StandardAero during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC grew its stake in StandardAero by 108.3% during the first quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in StandardAero by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,133,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,404 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on StandardAero in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

StandardAero Stock Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $2,068,527.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This trade represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

