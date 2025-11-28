SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,465 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 357,568 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after buying an additional 189,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

AIT stock opened at $257.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.96 and a twelve month high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.71%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

