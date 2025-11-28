SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,239 Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 1,448.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 45.2% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 248,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 79,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of -1.63.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Structure Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

