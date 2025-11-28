SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in TELUS Corporation $TU

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 26.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.9%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.36%.

TU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

