SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 821,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 995.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 639,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 580,988 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter worth $49,787,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 148.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,203,000 after acquiring an additional 399,897 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 10,781 shares of company stock worth $1,016,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

HealthEquity Price Performance

NASDAQ HQY opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $116.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

