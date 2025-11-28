SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in NNN REIT, Inc. $NNN

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 416,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 31,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 56.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 40,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. NNN REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $44.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

NNN REIT ( NYSE:NNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $230.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 9.00%. NNN REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.360-3.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.10.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

